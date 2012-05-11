MADRID May 11 Rafa Nadal's uncle and coach Toni
has added his voice to growing criticism of the Madrid Open's
blue clay courts, and hit out at tournament owner Ion Tiriac and
the men's tour organisers the ATP over the switch from the
traditional red dirt.
World number two Nadal, who was knocked out in the third
round by Spanish compatriot Fernando Verdasco on Thursday, and
number one Novak Djokovic have complained the blue clay is too
slippery and have threatened to boycott the Masters event next
year unless the red surface is reinstated.
"The fact that the ATP gave permission for this tournament
is an outrage," Toni Nadal told Spanish radio.
"One of the highlights of Rafa's year is playing in Madrid
and what has happened is that this event puts the Spanish
players, who are more (traditional) clay players, at a
disadvantage," he added.
"So you say 'I want to play in Madrid but not at the cost of
my health nor at the cost of losing my feeling on the court'."
Toni said that once he and his nephew, who had been chasing
a third consecutive claycourt title of the season, had arrived
in the Spanish capital, and trained on the blue courts, he had
advised him to pull out.
"If he had listened to me he wouldn't have played this
year," he said, before criticising Tiriac, a Romanian former
player turned promoter who has masterminded the innovation.
Tiriac argues that the blue courts make it easier for
television viewers to follow the yellow balls.
"How much power must this guy have if they let him change
the customs and habits of the players," Toni Nadal said.
"But the main culprit is the ATP," he added.
"He can do what he wants at his own tournament, but the ATP
should not have given him permission and I expect them to
withhold it next year."
The ATP has said the blue courts are a one-year experiment
and a decision will be taken on whether to keep them for 2013
once all feedback has been considered.
