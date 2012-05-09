May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Madrid Masters
men's singles second round matches on Wednesday
3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Milos Raonic (Canada) 4-6
7-5 7-6(4)
9-Gilles Simon (France) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain)
6-4 6-3
10-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Mikhail Youzhny
(Russia) 6-4 7-6(1)
7-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Federico Delbonis (Argentina)
7-6(5) 6-7(6) 6-3
11-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) beat Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-3
7-6(3)
4-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Ryan Harrison (U.S.) 6-2
7-6(4)
15-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat Alejandro Falla (Colombia)
6-7(4) 6-4 6-4
14-Richard Gasquet (France) beat Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 7-5
6-3
2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Nikolay Davydenko (Russia) 6-2 6-2
16-Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy)
6-7(5) 7-6(5) 6-3
Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat 8-John Isner (U.S.) 7-6(4) 7-6(3)
5-David Ferrer (Spain) beat Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic)
7-6(4) 6-2
Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Juergen Melzer (Austria)
6-1 6-4
12-Gael Monfils (France) beat Igor Andreev (Russia) 6-3 1-0
(Andreev retired)