May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Madrid Masters men's singles second round matches on Wednesday 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Milos Raonic (Canada) 4-6 7-5 7-6(4) 9-Gilles Simon (France) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-4 6-3 10-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-4 7-6(1) 7-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Federico Delbonis (Argentina) 7-6(5) 6-7(6) 6-3 11-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) beat Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3) 4-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Ryan Harrison (U.S.) 6-2 7-6(4) 15-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat Alejandro Falla (Colombia) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 14-Richard Gasquet (France) beat Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 7-5 6-3 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Nikolay Davydenko (Russia) 6-2 6-2 16-Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 6-3 Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat 8-John Isner (U.S.) 7-6(4) 7-6(3) 5-David Ferrer (Spain) beat Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) 7-6(4) 6-2 Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Juergen Melzer (Austria) 6-1 6-4 12-Gael Monfils (France) beat Igor Andreev (Russia) 6-3 1-0 (Andreev retired)