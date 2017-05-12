Tennis-Queen's men's singles round 1 results
June 19 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday 5-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Adrian Mannarino (France) 6-2 6-2
May 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the Madrid Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 8-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Borna Coric (Croatia) 6-1 6-4 4-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 9-David Goffin (Belgium) 7-6(3) 6-2 Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat Alexander Zverev (Germany) 3-6 6-0 6-4 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat 6-Kei Nishikori (Japan) walkover
June 19 (Gracenote) - Results from the Halle Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat Joao Sousa (Portugal) 3-6 6-4 6-4
June 19 World number one Andy Murray will continue to play for as long as he remains fit enough to compete and is hopeful that his love of tennis could see him target a third Olympic title at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.