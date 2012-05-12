Tennis-Buenos Aires Open men's singles final result
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 1-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 7-6(4) 6-4
May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Madrid Masters men's singles semi-finals on Saturday 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 7-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 6-2 6-3 6-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat 10-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 7-6(5) 7-6(6)
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dubai Championships Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Sunday Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat 16-Roberta Vinci (Italy) 3-6 7-5 6-3 Laura Siegemund (Germany) beat Silvia Soler Espinosa (Spain) 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3) Mona Barthel (Germany) beat Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) 6-1 6-3 Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) beat 14-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 7-6(6) 2-6 6-4 Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) beat Cagla Buyukakcay (Turkey) 6-7(4) 6-3 6
Feb 19 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.