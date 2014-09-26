Sept 26 Kei Nishikori outclassed Australia's Marinko Matosevic 6-3 6-0 in little more than an hour to reach the semi-finals of the Malaysian Open on Friday. The U.S. Open runner-up sprayed winners past the big-serving Matosevic to book a last four clash with Finnish veteran Jarkko Nieminen who eased past seventh seed Pablo Andujar. In the bottom half of the draw Ernests Gulbis, who already has two titles this year, beat Germany's Benjamin Becker and will face fourth-seeded Frenchman Julien Benneteau. "Today was much better," second seed Gulbis said after his 6-3 7-5 victory. "When I broke him in the second set, I played three unbelievable points. I'm finding my game." Nishikori remains the favourite, however, after a dazzling performance against Matosevic. Already sixth in the ATP Race standings for the eight-man season-ender in London in November, the Japanese player can seriously boost his chances of a debut appearance if he goes on to take the title in Kuala Lumpur. The winner of the title receives 250 Race points. THE RACE TO LONDON: 1 Novak 8150-quali Djokovic fied 2 Roger 7020-quali Federer fied 3 Rafa 6645-quali Nadal fied 4 Stanislas 4795 Wawrinka 5 Marin 3935 Cilic 6 Kei 3675 Nishikori 7 David 3535 Ferrer 8 Tomas 3510 Berdych - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 9 Milos 3440 Raonic 1 Grigor 3335 0 Dimitrov 1 Andy 3155 1 Murray 1 Jo-Wilfried 2650 2 Tsonga (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)