Sept 26 Kei Nishikori outclassed Australia's
Marinko Matosevic 6-3 6-0 in little more than an hour to reach
the semi-finals of the Malaysian Open on Friday.
The U.S. Open runner-up sprayed winners past the big-serving
Matosevic to book a last four clash with Finnish veteran Jarkko
Nieminen who eased past seventh seed Pablo Andujar.
In the bottom half of the draw Ernests Gulbis, who already
has two titles this year, beat Germany's Benjamin Becker and
will face fourth-seeded Frenchman Julien Benneteau.
"Today was much better," second seed Gulbis said after his
6-3 7-5 victory. "When I broke him in the second set, I played
three unbelievable points. I'm finding my game."
Nishikori remains the favourite, however, after a dazzling
performance against Matosevic.
Already sixth in the ATP Race standings for the eight-man
season-ender in London in November, the Japanese player can
seriously boost his chances of a debut appearance if he goes on
to take the title in Kuala Lumpur.
The winner of the title receives 250 Race points.
THE RACE TO LONDON:
1 Novak 8150-quali
Djokovic fied
2 Roger 7020-quali
Federer fied
3 Rafa 6645-quali
Nadal fied
4 Stanislas 4795
Wawrinka
5 Marin 3935
Cilic
6 Kei 3675
Nishikori
7 David 3535
Ferrer
8 Tomas 3510
Berdych
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Milos 3440
Raonic
1 Grigor 3335
0 Dimitrov
1 Andy 3155
1 Murray
1 Jo-Wilfried 2650
2 Tsonga
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)