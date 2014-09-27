Sept 27 Top seed Kei Nishikori will meet Frenchman Julien Benneteau in the Malaysian Open final after the U.S. Open runner-up staved off Jarkko Nieminen's strong challenge in a tense semi-final on Saturday. The 24-year-old Japanese, seeking his third title of the season, needed 97 minutes to beat Nieminen 6-3 4-6 6-2. "Today was a little bit tough because he was playing well in the second set," said Nishikori who converted six of his 13 break points and fired eight aces. "Maybe I relaxed a little bit. I had a couple of unforced errors in the last game of the second set," said Nishikori, already sixth in the ATP Race standings for the eight-man season-ending tournament in London in November. "I tried to concentrate again and focus in the first couple of games in the third set. Everything worked well after that and I finished well, so I'm very happy." Benneteau upset second seed Ernests Gulbis 6-4 6-4 and, having lost his last two finals in Malaysia to Juan Monaco (2012) and Joao Sousa (2013), will be hoping to make it third time lucky against Nishikori. "I play well here," said Benneteau. "I like the conditions and this year I think it's a little bit faster. I'm very excited and happy the way I'm playing. I've given myself another chance to win a title." THE RACE TO LONDON: 1 Novak 8150-quali Djokovic fied 2 Roger 7020-quali Federer fied 3 Rafa 6645-quali Nadal fied 4 Stanislas 4795 Wawrinka 5 Marin 3935 Cilic 6 Kei 3675 Nishikori 7 David 3535 Ferrer 8 Tomas 3510 Berdych - - - - - - - - - - - - 9 Milos 3440 Raonic 1 Grigor 3335 0 Dimitrov 1 Andy 3155 1 Murray 1 Jo-Wilfried 2650 2 Tsonga (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Toby Davis)