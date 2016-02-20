Feb 20 Croatian fourth seed Marin Cilic cruised into the final of the Open 13 by beating local favourite Benoit Paire 6-2 6-7(3) 6-3 in Marseille on Saturday.

Cilic will take on either Czech second seed Tomas Berdych or Australian Nick Kyrgios in Sunday's final.

While Cilic conceded eight points on his service games in a one-sided first set, Paire's first-serve percentage was only 33.

The Frenchman rediscovered his touch in the second set and Cilic lost focus in the tiebreak as the match went into a decider.

The former U.S. Open champion, however, regained his composure to break for 4-2 in the third set before wrapping it up on his first match point. (Reporting by Julien Pretot in Paris; editing by Clare Fallon)