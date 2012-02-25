* I stayed calm, says Del Potro
* Will face Llodra in Sunday's final
(Adds quotes, byline, Llodra win)
By Eric Salliot
MARSEILLE, France, Feb 25 Argentine Juan
Martin del Potro edged past local favourite and top seed
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4 6-7 6-3 to reach the final of the
Marseille Open on Saturday.
The fourth-seeded Del Potro, who in the end had too much
pace for Tsonga, will face Michael Llodra on Sunday after the
Frenchman dismissed Serbian third seed Janko Tipsarevic 6-4 7-6
in their semi-final.
"It was close. I was lucky that he missed a volley that gave
me the break in the third set," Del Potro told reporters.
"Perhaps the key was my behaviour. I stayed calm throughout.
You have to stay calm, fight and be fit. It's the only way to
win (against the best players)."
Following an early exchange of breaks, world number 10 Del
Potro stole Tsonga's serve in the fifth game to claim the
opening set in 50 minutes.
The second set went with serve, with Tsonga eventually
winning the resulting tiebreak 11-9 after staving off a match
point at 8-7.
Del Potro, however, took advantage of Tsonga's wayward shot
selection early in the decider to break in the second game when
the Frenchman netted a routine volley.
The Argentine wrapped it up after conceding only three
points on his serve in the third set when Tsonga sent a backhand
wide to end a match that lasted two hours 48 minutes.
"I think I played as well as Juan Martin today but I could
have done some little things better," said Tsonga, who will move
up one spot in the ATP rankings from sixth on Monday.
"But he played a great match, he was consistent and he
really deserves his victory."
(Reporting by Eric Salliot; Writing by Julien Pretot in Paris;
Editing by Pritha Sarkar and Sonia Oxley)