By Eric Salliot

MARSEILLE, France, Feb 25 Argentine Juan Martin del Potro edged past local favourite and top seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4 6-7 6-3 to reach the final of the Marseille Open on Saturday.

The fourth-seeded Del Potro, who in the end had too much pace for Tsonga, will face Michael Llodra on Sunday after the Frenchman dismissed Serbian third seed Janko Tipsarevic 6-4 7-6 in their semi-final.

"It was close. I was lucky that he missed a volley that gave me the break in the third set," Del Potro told reporters.

"Perhaps the key was my behaviour. I stayed calm throughout. You have to stay calm, fight and be fit. It's the only way to win (against the best players)."

Following an early exchange of breaks, world number 10 Del Potro stole Tsonga's serve in the fifth game to claim the opening set in 50 minutes.

The second set went with serve, with Tsonga eventually winning the resulting tiebreak 11-9 after staving off a match point at 8-7.

Del Potro, however, took advantage of Tsonga's wayward shot selection early in the decider to break in the second game when the Frenchman netted a routine volley.

The Argentine wrapped it up after conceding only three points on his serve in the third set when Tsonga sent a backhand wide to end a match that lasted two hours 48 minutes.

"I think I played as well as Juan Martin today but I could have done some little things better," said Tsonga, who will move up one spot in the ATP rankings from sixth on Monday.

"But he played a great match, he was consistent and he really deserves his victory."

(Reporting by Eric Salliot; Writing by Julien Pretot in Paris; Editing by Pritha Sarkar and Sonia Oxley)