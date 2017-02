MARSEILLE, France Feb 26 Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro claimed his 10th career ATP title when he beat local favourite Michael Llodra 6-4 6-4 in the final of the Marseille Open on Sunday.

The fourth-seeded Del Potro conceded only 13 points on serve as he easily coped with the unseeded Llodra's swashbuckling style.

Del Potro, the 2009 US Open champion whose career has been hampered by injuries, broke once in each set and never faced a break point to prevail after 82 minutes.

"It is a really nice moment. I'm really glad to win this tournament," Del Potro, the world number 10, told a courtside interviewer.

"I think that sometimes I play smarter than three or four years ago." (Reporting by Eric Salliot; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)