By Eric Salliot
MARSEILLE, France Feb 26 Argentine Juan
Martin Del Potro claimed his 10th career ATP title by beating
local favourite Michael Llodra 6-4 6-4 in the Marseille Open
final on Sunday.
The fourth-seeded Del Potro conceded only 13 points on serve
as he easily coped with the unseeded Llodra's swashbuckling
style.
Del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open champion whose career has been
hampered by injuries, broke once in each set and never faced a
break point to seal victory in 82 minutes.
"Michael is one of the worst opponents to face indoors
because he serves very well," Del Potro, the world number 10,
told a news conference.
"I talked about this with my coach, it may be my most
important victory since I came back from injury given the
opposition I faced here," he added, referring to a wrist injury
that kept him out of action for almost a year between 2010-11.
"Beating Davydenko, Gasquet and Llodra is a great
performance."
It was Del Potro's first indoor title in his fourth final
attempt.
"It shows how I have improved," he said.
Del Potro and Llodra will both play in Dubai next week, with
an exhausted Llodra quite realistic about his chances in his
first match scheduled against former world number one Roger
Federer.
"Roger has been there for a while. He must be by the pool
waiting for me with a good ice cream," the Frenchman said.
