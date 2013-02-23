Feb 23 World number six Tomas Berdych thrashed Russian qualifier Dmitry Tursunov 6-2 6-1 on Saturday to set up a Marseille Open final with Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Third seed Tsonga, who won the event in 2009, brushed aside compatriot Gilles Simon 6-2 6-2.

Top-seed Berdych was never threatened by Tursunov, a former top 20 player, and lost just two of 27 points on serve.

The Czech broke his 119th-ranked opponent's serve twice in each set to secure his first final appearance of the season.

Berdych will seek a ninth career title on Sunday against Tsonga, who he leads 4-1 in previous meetings - including three victories last season.

World number eight Tsonga, who saved five match points before beating Australian Bernard Tomic in the quarter-finals, easily moved past Simon. (Writing by Gregory Blachier in Paris, editing by Justin Palmer)