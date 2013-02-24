PARIS Feb 24 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga saved a matchpoint before beating world number six Tomas Berdych 3-6 7-6 6-4 in the Marseille Open final to claim his 10th ATP Tour title on Sunday.

World number eight Tsonga was trailing 5-6 in the second-set tie-break but hit back-to-back aces to push the Czech to a decisive set and eventually put an end to his losing run against the top-seeded Berdych.

Tsonga, who had lost their three previous encounters, the latest in the ATP World Tour finals round-robin in November, made the most of his chances in the big-serving clash.

The local favourite had two break points in the third set's third game and broke serve to clinch his second title in Marseille after his 2009 triumph. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Clare Fallon)