Tennis-Kerber quickly takes opening match
March 11 Angelique Kerber, who will reclaim the world number one ranking on Monday, breezed to a 6-2 6-1 second-round victory over fellow German Andrea Petkovic at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday.
PARIS Feb 24 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga saved a matchpoint before beating world number six Tomas Berdych 3-6 7-6 6-4 in the Marseille Open final to claim his 10th ATP Tour title on Sunday.
World number eight Tsonga was trailing 5-6 in the second-set tie-break but hit back-to-back aces to push the Czech to a decisive set and eventually put an end to his losing run against the top-seeded Berdych.
Tsonga, who had lost their three previous encounters, the latest in the ATP World Tour finals round-robin in November, made the most of his chances in the big-serving clash.
The local favourite had two break points in the third set's third game and broke serve to clinch his second title in Marseille after his 2009 triumph. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Clare Fallon)
March 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Friday Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) beat Julien Benneteau (France) 5-7 6-4 6-2 Kyle Edmund (Britain) beat Gastao Elias (Portugal) 6-1 6-3 Taylor Fritz (U.S.) beat Benoit Paire (France) 6-3 6-2 Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-6(5) 6-7(1) 6-3 Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) beat Renzo Olivo (Argentina) 6-4 2-6 6-1 Mi
* Muguruza outlasts Flipkens (Recasts with Pliskova victory)