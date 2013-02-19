Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Marseille Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Marcel Granollers (Spain) beat Gael Monfils (France) 6-4 6-4 Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat 5-Richard Gasquet (France) 2-6 6-4 7-6(5) Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat Filip Krajinovic (Serbia) 4-6 7-6(5) 6-0 Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) beat Jarkko Nieminen (Finland) 6-3 6-2 Michael Llodra (France) beat David Goffin (Belgium) 6-2 6-4 Nikolay Davydenko (Russia) beat Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) 6-2 4-6 6-2 Somdev Devvarman (India) beat Benoit Paire (France) 7-6(6) 6-7(7) 6-4
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5