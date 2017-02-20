UPDATE 1-Tennis-Cilic and Karlovic set up all-Croatian semi-final
June 16 Marin Cilic and fellow Croatian Ivo Karlovic set up a big-serving semi-final clash at the Den Bosch Open after impressive victories at the Dutch grasscourt event on Friday.
Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Results from the Marseille Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday 7-Gilles Simon (France) beat Karen Khachanov (Russia) 4-6 7-5 6-3 Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat Andrey Kuznetsov (Russia) 6-3 6-3 Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) beat Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) 6-1 4-6 7-5
June 16 Marin Cilic and fellow Croatian Ivo Karlovic set up a big-serving semi-final clash at the Den Bosch Open after impressive victories at the Dutch grasscourt event on Friday.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Den Bosch Open Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) beat Carina Witthoeft (Germany) 6-3 6-1 5-Ana Konjuh (Croatia) beat Evgeniya Rodina (Russia) 6-3 6-7(4) 7-6(10) 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-3 6-1 Natalia Vikhlyantseva (Russia) beat Arantxa Rus (Netherlands) 6-3 6-2
NOTTINGHAM, June 16 These days Donna Vekic is best known as the girlfriend of three-times grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka but it is easy to forget that five years ago she was tipped as the next big thing.