Tennis-Memphis International men's singles semifinal results
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(5) 6-1
Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Marseille Open men's singles quarter-final results from France on Friday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result) * 3-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat 7-Ivan Ljubicic (Croatia) 6-4 6-4 4-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat 5-Richard Gasquet (France) 7-5 7-6(5) Michael Llodra (France) beat Albano Olivetti (France) 7-6(5) 7-5 1-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France) 6-4 7-5
Feb 18 Top seed Kei Nishikori survived a tough slog against unheralded opponent Carlos Berlocq before winning his semi-final match at the Argentina Open on Saturday.
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 1-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 4-6 6-4 6-3 Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-2