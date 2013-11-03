(Releads)

By Gregory Blachier

PARIS Nov 3 Novak Djokovic is relishing the prospect of a busy end to the year after clinching his third successive title with a 7-5 7-5 win over David Ferrer in the Paris Masters final on Sunday.

The Serb, who must retain his ATP World Tour Finals crown and win the Davis Cup to knock Spaniard Rafa Nadal off the top of the rankings, did not win a single title between the Monte Carlo Masters in April and last month's China Open.

"I'm in a good spot at this moment. I enjoy tennis. I enjoy competing," he told reporters.

"I am definitely playing the best tennis this year ... Summer was up and down, and now again I'm playing on a very high level and have lots of confidence in myself, in my game."

Successful season ends are becoming normal for Djokovic, who also triumphed in Beijing and Shanghai last year before claiming his first Tour Finals crown.

Djokovic, who relies heavily on his physical strength and defensive skills, was not disappointed to have no rest before being put under high pressure in London and in the Davis Cup final against Czech Republic in Belgrade.

"I have a right schedule, even though, you know, it's going to be three weeks now in a row for me: Paris, London, and Davis Cup final," he said.

"Physically it's very demanding, but it's not just me that is tired and has played many matches. All of the top players have had long seasons, and you just have to try to find the strength, find a way to recover.

"Every day really matters now for me to do things properly in order to play all the matches in a high level."

The minor physical problems he experienced on Sunday were also of little concern to him.

"For me, it's important to stay tough and overcome these issues... You need to push yourself to the limit, even over the limit, in order to recognise and to discover how much you can really go," he said.

"So for me, that's another positive of this match."

Djokovic face Swiss Roger Federer in his first round robin match in London on Tuesday. He will also take on Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro and Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the group stage.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)