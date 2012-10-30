PARIS Oct 30 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga started his quest for an ATP World Tour final spot with a 6-2 4-6 7-6 second-round victory over fellow Frenchman Julien Benneteau at the Paris Masters on Tuesday.

The sixth seeded Tsonga will claim one of the two remaining spots for next month's season-ending showdown at the O2 in London if he reaches the quarter-finals in Paris.

Tsonga, who will take on either Spain's Nicolas Almagro or Albert Ramos in the next round, looked set for a routine win when he breezed through the opening set but Benneteau proved to be a tough nut to crack.

Tsonga, the 2008 champion, played better on the key points, converting two of his three break chances while saving five break points to bag the first set.

Benneteau, however, was much more consistent in the second set, breaking decisively in the fifth game to level the contest.

Tsonga served for the match after breaking in the eighth game of the decider, only for Benneteau to break back and force a tiebreak, though he promptly lost five points in a row as Tsonga claimed it 7-2.

Six players have already qualified for the ATP World Tour finals, which will be contested between the top eight players of the 2012 race as of Nov. 5.

Earlier on Tuesday Japan's Kei Nishikori, the 15th seed, qualified for the third round by beating France's Benoit Paire in straight sets.

The Croatian 13th-seed Marin Cilic was the first seeded player to be knocked out when he lost in the second round against Poland's Jerzy Janowicz 7-6 6-2. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tom Pilcher)