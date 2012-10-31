PARIS Oct 31 World number two Novak Djokovic was knocked out in the second round of the Paris Masters after slumping to a 0-6 7-6 6-4 defeat against American Sam Querrey on Wednesday.

Serbia's Djokovic, who will replace Swiss Roger Federer as the world number one next Monday, breezed through the opening set before losing control.

Querrey was trailing 2-0 in the second set but dramatically improved after bagging his first game of the match.

Djokovic, who had entered the Bercy centre court wearing a Darth Vader mask, ended up being slayed by Querrey's powerful serve and forehand.

The American took an early break in the decider and saved five break points in the ninth game, wrapping an unlikely win on his second match point with a service winner.

He will next face Canadian 14th seed Milos Raonic or France's Jeremy Chardy. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)