By Julien Pretot

PARIS Nov 3 Polish qualifier Jerzy Janowicz continued to be a thorn on the side of higher ranked opponents this week as he reached the Paris Masters final with a 6-4 7-5 win over local favourite Gilles Simon on Saturday.

Janowicz, who beat U.S. Open champion Andy Murray in the third round, used his big serve and his magic touch to see off Simon in just 89 minutes.

The world number 69 claimed his fifth top 20 scalp in Bercy to set up a final showdown with either Spanish fourth seed David Ferrer or France's Michael Llodra.

Janowicz, who did not face a single break point, broke the 20th ranked Simon in the fifth game with a booming service return winner and comfortably held serve to claim the opening set with a forehand winner.

The Pole, who missed only three first serves in the first set, was less dominant in the second set.

Simon, however, fell 0-40 down in the 11th game and Janowicz sealed the decisive break with a dropshot winner.

He ended the contest with yet another dropshot winner on his second match point, falling down on his knees sobbing and hitting the court with his hand in apparent disbelief.

Janowicz could not go to this year's Australian Open because he did not have enough money.

In January, he could well be seeded for the season's opening grand slam since he is projected to break into the ATP's top 30 when the new rankings are released on Monday.

Janowicz's rapid rise did not come as a surprise to Simon.

"His forehand is so powerful that it sometimes feels like a serve," the Frenchman told a news conference.

"It was not his serve that made me lose. His serve didn't bother me that much." (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha SArkar)