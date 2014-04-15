April 15 Novak Djokovic opened his Monte Carlo Masters title defence with a 6-1 6-0 demolition of Spanish qualifier Albert Montanes on Tuesday to reach the third round on Tuesday.

In his first claycourt match of the season, the Serbian world number two won 11 games in succession from 1-1 in a 45-minute stroll on centre court.

Djokovic, bidding to become the first player to achieve an Indian Wells-Miami-Monte Carlo Masters treble in the same season, ended his opponent's ordeal on his first match point with a volley at the net, having broken five times and saved four break points.

He will next face Spanish lucky loser Pablo Busta Carreno or the winner of a late first-round match between France's Gael Monfils and South African 14th seed Kevin Anderson.

Djokovic, who last year ended Rafael Nadal's eight-year reign in the principality, has won the last four Masters events he has played, prevailing in Shanghai, Paris, Indian Wells and Miami.

Earlier, Frenchman Michael Llodra beat Polish 16th seed Jerzy Janowicz in first-round action and French ninth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga struggled to secure a third-round spot in a 6-4 1-6 6-4 defeat of German Philipp Kohlschreiber.

