PARIS Nov 7 Spaniard Fernando Verdasco
overcame a sluggish start to beat Marin Cilic 3-6 6-2 6-3 at the
Paris Masters on Monday and set up a second round meeting with
Tomas Berdych.
World number 23 Verdasco needed a set to adjust to Cilic's
big serve before easing past his Croatian opponent in front of a
sparse audience at Bercy.
Czech Berdych, the fifth seed, will make sure he takes part
in the season-ending ATP World Tour finals in London if he
reaches the quarter-finals in Paris.
Seven players taking part in the Paris tournament are vying
to clinch one of the three remaining spots for the Nov. 20-27
finals at the O2 Arena.
Cilic converted his only break point to wrap up the first
set but Verdasco broke in the second game of the second set,
then held serve to level the match.
After that he never looked back.
Local favourite Nicolas Mahut pleased the crowd with a
comprehensive 6-2 6-3 win over Spaniard Juan Carlos Ferrero.
On Tuesday, London hopeful Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France, the
sixth seed, will take on Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.
Tsonga will also definitely qualify for London by reaching
the quarter-finals, as will American Mardy Fish.
World number one Novak Djokovic tops the draw with Briton's
Andy Murray seeded two in the absence of Rafa Nadal.
