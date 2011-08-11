* Djokovic opens number one reign with win
* Federer moves on with straight sets victory
By Steve Keating
MONTREAL, Aug 10 Rafa Nadal fluffed his lines on
the return from five-week break when the Spanish world number
two was stunned 1-6 7-6 7-6 by unheralded Croatian Ivan Dodig in
his opening match of the Montreal Masters on Wednesday.
Back in action for the first time since losing to Novak
Djokovic in the Wimbledon final on July 3, Nadal had looked
poised for a routine comeback victory after storming through the
opening set of the second round encounter.
However, the 41st ranked Croatian had other ideas and would
not be bullied by the muscular Mallorcan, matching Nadal
shot-for-shot before ending the three-hour thriller with a
backhand cross-court winner.
Despite an inconsistent performance, Nadal had his chances
to seal the contest when he led 5-3 in the deciding set and
served for the match, but the two-time champion on Canadian hard
courts was unable to put away his stubborn opponent.
It was Nadal's first opening match defeat in a tournament
since Rome 2008.
The loss will be a blow to Nadal's Flushing Meadows
preparation, where the Spaniard will launch the defence his U.S.
Open crown later this month.
"I don't feel I played bad but in the decisive moments I
didn't play well," Nadal told reporters.
"He didn't feel the pressure in the important moments and at
the end of the match, probably I was a little bit unlucky.
"I felt like I played well enough to win but that's tennis."
The late night shock, provided an unexpected twist to the
end of a day that had gone largely according to script, with 10
of the 13 seeds in action enjoying a safe passage into the third
round.
Djokovic's reign as world number one got off to a sluggish
start as the Serb scrambled to a 7-5 6-1 win over Russian
Nikolay Davydenko, while Roger Federer entered his 30s with a
clinical 7-5 6-3 victory over Canadian Vasek Pospisil.
SERVICE BREAKS
In near invincible form this season on his way to eight
titles while compiling a 49-1 record, Djokovic looked vulnerable
after his extended holiday as Davydenko claimed two early breaks
to race to a 4-1 lead.
But the Russian could only win two more games as Djokovic
shifted into top gear, reeling off six straight service breaks
to turn the match around before sealing victory as lightning
crackled around the stadium.
"I'm just trying to handle it (being number one) the best
possible way but on the other side trying to keep my life very
simple, the way it was before," Djokovic told reporters.
"Of course, the world is looking at me a bit differently."
Playing his first competitive match since celebrating his
30th birthday on Monday, Federer looked a fresh as ever as he
strolled onto centre court impeccably attired in a blue shirt
and headband.
It was also business as usual for the Swiss maestro once the
match started, the former number one beginning his tune-up for
the U.S. Open with a gentle workout.
While there were a few noticeable signs of rust, there was
no evidence of a tennis mid-life crisis, as Federer brushed
aside the 21-year-old Canadian, who grew up idolising him.
Federer was not at his sharpest against Pospisil, piling up
unforced errors with some wayward groundstrokes, but there was
never any panic as the world number three slowly warmed to his
task, finally breaking the Canadian to take the first set.
Back in rhythm, Federer quickly put his stamp on the match,
breaking his opponent at the first opportunity in the second on
the way to a straightforward victory over the 155th ranked
wildcard.
"It felt good," Federer said. "It was my first match
outdoors on hard courts... it was a bit tough."
