* Three of world's top four fail to reach Montreal quarters
* Djokovic settling into role as new number one
(recasts after Federer loss)
By Steve Keating
MONTREAL, Aug 11 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga hit Roger
Federer with an unpleasant Wimbledon flashback on Thursday,
brushing aside the Swiss maestro 7-6 4-6 6-1 to book his place
in an unlikely quarter-final line-up at the Montreal Masters.
Federer came into the third round encounter seeking revenge
on the Frenchman who had dashed his bid for a seventh Wimbledon
crown five weeks ago by storming back from two sets down to
steal a shock last-eight win.
The venue may have changed but the result was the same, as
Tsonga again proved stronger in the closing stages than the
world number three, winning an entertaining contest packed with
dazzling rallies that delighted a packed centre court crowd.
"He beat me at Wimbledon, so I don't know how much of a
surprise it is," Federer, a two-time winner in Canada told
reporters. "He's playing well.
"I thought if he was going to play well again and me not at
my best, he could do it again. He's confident right now."
Federer's exit capped a surprising few days on the Canadian
hardcourts with three of the world's top four failing to reach
the quarter-finals.
World number two Spaniard Rafa Nadal, a double winner in
Canada and number four Briton Andy Murray, the two-time
defending champion, both lost their opening matches to leave
Novak Djokovic as the only former champion left in the draw.
Djokovic, winner in 2007, continued to settle into his new
role as world number one with a business-like 7-5 6-2 third
round victory over Croatian Marin Cilic that extended his season
record to a spectacular 50-1.
Federer and Tsonga appeared on centre court wearing almost
identical blue shirts and white shorts but their play was a
dramatic contrast in styles, the silky smooth Swiss sparring
with the beefy Frenchman.
IMPROVING PLAYERS
Playing with the supreme confidence mined from his Wimbledon
upset, the 13th seeded Frenchman landed the first blow by taking
the opening set in a tie-break 7-3, finishing off Federer with a
vicious forehand.
But Federer, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Monday,
showed he was still up for a fight, hitting back with an early
break then holding on to level the match at a set apiece.
Tsonga was in no mood to back down, though, and broke
Federer at the next opportunity, putting the 16-time grand slam
tournament winner in hole he was unable to climb out of.
"I really played well tonight," Tsonga said. "I was
opportunistic, able to break before he did. I'm very happy the
way I won this match.
"But all the players keep improving... I believe that no
player can be spared. Look at Rafa who lost, and Murray.
"The only one remaining above everybody else is Djokovic."
Making his competitive debut as number one in Montreal,
Djokovic said the position carried added pressure and
responsibility but instead of wilting under the weight of
expectation, the Serb has embraced his elite status with vigour.
Djokovic's third round performance was more functional than
flashy as he tamed the big-hitting Cilic with a combination of
solid tactics and groundstrokes on a blustery centre court.
"It wasn't really a beautiful match to play and to watch,"
Djokovic said. "But I guess in the right moments, I was trying
to keep the ball in court, make my opponent make an unforced
error."
(Editing by John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more tennis stories