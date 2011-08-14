* Tsonga retires with sore forearm
* Mardy Fish ready to challenge Djokovic
(Adds second semi-final)
By Steve Keating
MONTREAL, Aug 13 World number one Novak Djokovic
advanced to the final of the Montreal Masters when Frenchman Jo
Wilfried Tsonga retired trailing 6-4 3-0 on Saturday, leaving
the sensational Serb on the brink of a record-smashing title.
Tsonga's retirement with an injured forearm provided a shock
ending to their mouth-watering Wimbledon semi-final rematch but
the Frenchman's surrender in the face of the Djokovic juggernaut
seemed almost predictable.
Djokovic will now take on in-form American Mardy Fish in
Sunday's final and have the chance to become the first to
capture five Masters series titles in a single season.
Tsonga said the injury had dogged him for three days and the
pain had worsened in that time.
"It was difficult for me to hit the ball well and hard.
That's why I took this decision.
"I don't have the pretension to beat Novak without my arm."
Tsonga came into the contest holding a 5-3 edge in
head-to-head meetings and had been in superb form in Montreal,
counting two-time champion Roger Federer among his scalps.
But few tennis players have enjoyed a more spectacular
campaign than Djokovic, who extended his match record to a
dazzling 52-1, a magical run that has so far produced eight
titles, including Wimbledon and the Australian Open.
"He plays incredible tennis but he's not an alien," said
Tsonga. "In fact, what he does is doing everything better than
the others ... He doesn't hit harder, he doesn't hit the ball
earlier. But he's always there.
"He does not have the best return on the tour.
"But on every return, he returns well, and he's always
there. So what does it is his consistency, and he has no
weaknesses."
HARD WORK
A Montreal crown would cap a perfect start to the Serb's
reign as the world's top ranked player, making him the first
since Pete Sampras in 1993 to win an ATP tournament on debut as
number one.
"It doesn't come by surprise, I have been playing this well
throughout the whole season," said Djokovic. "So I'm just trying
to keep that up.
"I put a lot of hours on the court and off the court working
hard ... So it's not something that comes with the talent or
something like that, it's really hard work and dedication."
The Wimbledon rematch got off to a riveting start, the two
men trading punches in an electrifying opening set that was
decided when Djokovic finally broke the athletic Frenchman at
5-4, celebrating with a clenched fist pump and a mighty roar of
satisfaction.
But much of the drama evaporated in the second set, as
Djokovic immediately broke Tsonga on the way to a 3-0 lead.
Showing no sign of distress, Tsonga called for the trainers
during the changeover and after a brief discussion picked up his
bag and walked off court to a shower of boos.
Djokovic can expect plenty of fight from a feisty Fish, who
earlier swept past Serb Janko Tipsarevic 6-3 6-4 to reach his
third consecutive final.
Fish has tapped into a rich vein of form in the build-up to
the U.S. Open, winning in Atlanta and reaching the Los Angeles
final, and is brimming with confidence heading into the Flushing
Meadows.
"I'll have to play my absolute best and then some (to beat
Djokovic)," said Fish. "If I play the way I played today, I'm
certainly capable of beating a lot of players.
"This is a long ways into the tournament now and you can see
the finish line. So there's no holding back anymore."
