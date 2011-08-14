By Steve Keating
MONTREAL Aug 14 Novak Djokovic stopped American
Mardy Fish 6-2 3-6 6-4 to win the Montreal Masters on Sunday,
capping his competitive debut as world number one with a
record-setting title.
The Serb became the first to capture five Masters Series
events in a single campaign, and in doing so extended his
season's win-loss tally to 53-1.
Not since Pete Sampras in 1993 has a player captured an ATP
tournament in his debut as number one.
Back in action for the first time since his Wimbledon
victory, Djokovic has quickly found his footing on the Canadian
hardcourts, lifting his ninth title of the season and dropping a
single set along the way.
