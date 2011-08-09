MONTREAL Aug 9 Andy Murray's Montreal Masters title defence came to shock end on Tuesday when the world number four was swept aside 6-3 6-1 in his opening match by South African Kevin Anderson.

It was a stunning failure by the Briton who has absolutely ruled over the Canadian hard courts the last two seasons, winning back-to-back titles and a reaching the last four on two other occasions.

Playing his first event since a semi-final loss to Rafa Nadal at Wimbledon, a lethargic Murray displayed plenty of rust and surprisingly little interest as the towering Anderson breezed to victory in just 69 minutes ending his two-year reign as champion.

Under overcast skies it was far from a bright start for Murray, who double faulted twice during his first service game to hand Anderson the early break.

The 25-year-old South African had Murray on the run from the opening serve going up 3-0, losing just a single point along the way.

Anderson continued to pressure the Scot, never allowing him a break chance in the opening set to grab a 1-0 lead.

Murray found himself in an early hole again in the second set, when Anderson broke at the first opportunity to take control 2-0.

With the Briton increasingly flustered, Anderson moved in for the kill recording a second break to go up 4-1.

On his first match point, Anderson pounded a forehand winner that Murray did not even attempt to return and the fourth seed slumped off centre court a straight sets loser.

