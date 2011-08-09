Tennis-Ecuador Open men's singles results
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 1 Victor Estrella (Dominican Republic) beat Andrej Martin (Slovakia) 3-6 6-2 6-4
MONTREAL Aug 9 Andy Murray's Montreal Masters title defence came to shock end on Tuesday when the world number four was swept aside 6-3 6-1 in his opening match by South African Kevin Anderson.
It was a stunning failure by the Briton who has absolutely ruled over the Canadian hard courts the last two seasons, winning back-to-back titles and a reaching the last four on two other occasions.
Playing his first event since a semi-final loss to Rafa Nadal at Wimbledon, a lethargic Murray displayed plenty of rust and surprisingly little interest as the towering Anderson breezed to victory in just 69 minutes ending his two-year reign as champion.
Under overcast skies it was far from a bright start for Murray, who double faulted twice during his first service game to hand Anderson the early break.
The 25-year-old South African had Murray on the run from the opening serve going up 3-0, losing just a single point along the way.
Anderson continued to pressure the Scot, never allowing him a break chance in the opening set to grab a 1-0 lead.
Murray found himself in an early hole again in the second set, when Anderson broke at the first opportunity to take control 2-0.
With the Briton increasingly flustered, Anderson moved in for the kill recording a second break to go up 4-1.
On his first match point, Anderson pounded a forehand winner that Murray did not even attempt to return and the fourth seed slumped off centre court a straight sets loser.
BARCELONA, Feb 8 Former world number one Maria Sharapova has been invited to play at the Madrid Open in May, which takes place less than two weeks after her 15-month doping ban expires, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Federico Gaio (Italy) beat Joao Souza (Brazil) 5-7 6-4 7-5 Rajeev Ram (U.S.) beat 5-Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 3-6 7-6(4) 6-3 Nicolas Kicker (Argentina) beat Guido Andreozzi (Argentina) 4-6 6-3 6-4 8-Renzo Olivo (Argentina) beat Emilio Gomez (Ecuador) 5-7 6-2 7-6(5) Matthew Ebden (Australia) beat Agustin Velotti (Argentina) 2-6 6-4 6-3 Roberto Carballes (Spain) beat Rogerio