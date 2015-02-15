Feb 15 Top seed Kei Nishikori completed a Tennessee triple when he won the Memphis Open tennis tournament in straight sets on Sunday.

Japan's Nishikori beat second-seeded South African Kevin Anderson 6-4 6-4 for his third consecutive title in this indoor hardcourt event.

Nishikori clinched his eighth ATP Tour title in what proved to be his easiest match of the week. He dropped the first set in each of his three previous matches before battling back to advance.

The 25-year-old Nishikori became the first Asian man to make a Grand Slam singles final when he finished runner-up at last year's U.S. Open.

