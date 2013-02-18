Tennis-Rain-hit Brasil Open final to be completed on Monday
SAO PAULO, March 5 The final of the Brasil Open was interrupted by rain on Sunday and will recommence on Monday with Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas leading Pablo Cuevas 7-6(3) 3-3.
Feb 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday 1-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Ivan Dodig (Croatia) 4-6 6-2 6-3 Rhyne Williams (U.S.) beat Steve Johnson (U.S.) 7-6(4) 6-4 Lukasz Kubot (Poland) beat Ryan Harrison (U.S.) 6-4 6-7(4) 7-6(2)
March 5 Australian qualifier Ashleigh Barty breezed past Japan's Nao Hibino 6-3 6-2 in a rain-hit Malaysian Open final to win her first WTA singles title in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday and break into the world's top 100 for the first time.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat Nao Hibino (Japan) 6-3 6-2