Tennis-Tennis Australia president Healy to resign next month
March 7 Tennis Australia president Steve Healy has announced his decision to step down next month to pursue business interests and will initially be replaced in the role by Chris Freeman.
Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Wednesday Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 2-Milos Raonic (Canada) 6-3 5-7 7-5 Marinko Matosevic (Australia) beat Go Soeda (Japan) 7-6(6) 6-4 7-Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat Bjoern Phau (Germany) 6-3 6-4 6-Tommy Haas (Germany) beat Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) 7-6(6) 6-4 Donald Young (U.S.) beat Xavier Malisse (Belgium) 5-1 (Malisse retired) Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 2-6 7-6(3) 6-4
SAO PAULO, March 6 Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas won his third consecutive Brasil Open title by beating Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4 on Monday in a final that eventually finished more than 24 hours late after successive rain delays.
March 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Final on Monday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4