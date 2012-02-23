Feb 22 Results from the Memphis International men's singles matches on Wednesday (prefix denotes seeding, * is new result) *4-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) 6-2 7-6(3) *Xavier Malisse (Belgium) beat 2-Andy Roddick (U.S.) 7-6(8) 7-5 Benjamin Becker (Germany) beat Dudi Sela (Israel) 6-4 6-1 Philipp Petzschner (Germany) beat 6-Julien Benneteau (France) 7-6(5) 7-6(6) 3-Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat Bobby Reynolds (U.S.) 6-3 6-2 7-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Robby Ginepri (U.S.) 7-5 6-3 Juergen Melzer (Austria) beat Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) 6-7(2) 6-3 7-6(4) Olivier Rochus (Belgium) beat 5-Alex Bogomolov Jr. (Russia) 1-6 6-4 7-6(5) Lukasz Kubot (Poland) beat Jesse Levine (U.S.) 7-6(2) 6-4 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)