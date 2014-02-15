Tennis-Indian Wells women's singles quarterfinal results
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 28-Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat 13-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2
Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Quarterfinals matches on Friday Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) beat Jack Sock (U.S.) 7-6(4) 6-7(3) 6-3 4-Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) beat Alex Kuznetsov (U.S.) 6-1 6-4 Michael Russell (U.S.) beat 3-Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 6-3 7-6(6) 1-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Alex Bogomolov Jr (Russia) 3-6 6-3 6-2
March 15 World number three Karolina Pliskova overcame a stern test to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday after edging French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 7-6(2)7-6(5) at Indian Wells. Pliskova let a 5-2 lead slip away in the second set before recovering to earn the victory after a two-hour battle.
March 15 Nick Kyrgios ended Novak Djokovic’s 19-match winning run at Indian Wells by beating the Serb 6-4 7-6(3) to reach the BNP Paribas Open quarter-finals on Wednesday, while Roger Federer also advanced with a straight sets win over Rafa Nadal.