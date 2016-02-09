Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 6-7(0) 7-6(8) 6-4 Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat Jared Donaldson (U.S.) 6-3 6-4 Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) beat Luca Vanni (Italy) 6-4 7-6(4) 5-Denis Kudla (U.S.) beat Rajeev Ram (U.S.) 6-4 6-2 Illya Marchenko (Ukraine) beat 6-Samuel Groth (Australia) 7-6(4) 7-6(2)