METZ, France, Sept 25 France's Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga clinched his sixth ATP title when he beat big-serving
Ivan Ljubicic of Croatia 6-3 6-7 6-3 in the final of the Metz
tournament on Sunday.
World number 10 Tsonga showed he had a strong serve of his
own, firing 14 aces past Ljubicic, and he broke six times to
secure his first title since prevailing in Tokyo almost two
years ago.
Ljubicic, who had not dropped serve on his way to the final,
trailed 4-5 in the second set but held serve to force a tiebreak
that he won 7-4.
The effort cost the Croat dearly and he gradually ran out of
steam against the 2008 Australian Open runner-up.
Tsonga, whose career has been hampered by injuries, sealed
the win when Ljubicic served a double fault.
