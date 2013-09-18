Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Sept 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Metz International Men's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 2 1-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France) 6-3 6-4 Tobias Kamke (Germany) beat Marton Fucsovics (Hungary) 1-6 6-3 6-2 6-Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat Paul-Henri Mathieu (France) 6-2 (Mathieu retired) Round 1 Benjamin Becker (Germany) beat 5-Benoit Paire (France) 6-3 7-5 Nicolas Mahut (France) beat Leonardo Mayer (Argentina) 7-6(2) 6-4 Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-4 Albano Olivetti (France) beat Mischa Zverev (Germany) 7-5 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5