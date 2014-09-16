Tennis-Indian Wells women's singles final result
March 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Final on Sunday 14-Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat 8-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4
Sept 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Metz International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 7-Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) beat Adrian Mannarino (France) 2-6 7-6(5) 6-4 Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) beat Laurent Lokoli (France) 6-2 6-4 Tobias Kamke (Germany) beat Kenny De Schepper (France) 6-3 7-6(5) Igor Sijsling (Netherlands) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-0 4-1 (Seppi retired) Michal Przysiezny (Poland) beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France) 6-4 3-6 7-6(4)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Final on Sunday 14-Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat 8-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4
March 19 Serbian world number two Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Miami Open with a right elbow injury, the tournament's three-times reigning champion said on Sunday.
* Federer has 19-3 record against Wawrinka (Adds quotes, details)