UDPATE 1-Venus all smiles after straight sets win
March 27 Venus Williams had every reason to smile on Monday as she defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3 7-6(4) to advance to the quarter-finals at the Miami Open.
Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Metz International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Aljaz Bedene (Britain) 6-3 6-4
March 28 Roger Federer produced another dazzling performance on Monday, easing past Juan Martin del Potro in the third round at the Miami Open.