UPDATE 2-Tennis-Memphis International men's singles round 1 results

Feb 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Tim Smyczek (U.S.) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 6-3 5-7 6-3 Taylor Fritz (U.S.) beat 8-Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 4-6 7-6(4) 7-6(7) Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Konstantin Kravchuk (Russia) 6-3 7-5 Matthew Ebden (Australia) beat Peter Polansky (Canada) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-1 Darian King (Barbados) beat 5-Bernard Tomic (Australia) 6-4 6-4 7-Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Radu Albo