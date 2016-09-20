Tennis-Australian Open mixed doubles final result
Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Result from the Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final on Sunday Abigail Spears/Juan Sebastian Cabal beat 2-Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig 6-2 6-4
Sept 20 (Gracenote) - Results from the Metz International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Vincent Millot (France) beat 7-Benoit Paire (France) 6-4 6-3 Dustin Brown (Germany) beat Paul-Henri Mathieu (France) 6-4 6-2 Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) beat Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 5-7 6-2 6-1 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Gregoire Barrere (France) 5-7 7-5 6-2 Peter Gojowczyk (Germany) beat Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 6-4 6-7(11) 6-3
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Serena Williams said it was a "great feeling" to surpass Steffi Graf as the most prolific grand slam champion of the open era at the Australian Open on Saturday and was not prepared to put a number on the haul of titles she might end up with.
