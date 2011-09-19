UPDATE 5-Tennis-Montpellier International men's singles results
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the Montpellier International Men's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 2 Dustin Brown (Germany) beat 1-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-4 6-4 Round 1 Kenny De Schepper (France) beat 6-Mischa Zverev (Germany) 6-4 6-3 Paul-Henri Mathieu (France) beat Vincent Millot (France) 6-2 4-6 6-3 5-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat Julien Benneteau (France) 6-3 4-6 7-6(0) Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat Tristan Lamasine (France) 1-6 7-5 7-6(3) Pierre-Hugues He