Tennis-U.S. Clay Court Championship men's singles round 1 results
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Nicolas Kicker (Argentina) beat Noah Rubin (U.S.) 5-3 (Rubin retired)
March 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Sunday Lucas Pouille (France) beat 8-David Ferrer (Spain) 6-7(1) 7-6(4) 7-5 10-Richard Gasquet (France) beat 20-Benoit Paire (France) 6-3 6-0 Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) beat Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 1-6 6-4 7-6(4) 7-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat 31-Steve Johnson (U.S.) 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 15-David Goffin (Belgium) beat 19-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 6-1 6-1 14-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) 6-2 6-2 18-Gilles Simon (France) beat 11-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat 25-Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-4 6-1
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the Marrakech Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Radu Albot (Moldova) beat Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 7-6(6) 6-3 Tommy Robredo (Spain) beat Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) 6-4 6-4 Laslo Djere (Serbia) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 7-6(3) 6-3 Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) beat Taro Daniel (Japan) 4-6 6-3 6-1