Tennis-U.S. Clay Court Championship men's singles round 1 results
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Nicolas Kicker (Argentina) beat Noah Rubin (U.S.) 5-3 (Rubin retired)
March 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Monday 17-Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat 9-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 2-6 6-3 7-6(3) Andrey Kuznetsov (Russia) beat Adrian Mannarino (France) 2-6 7-5 6-0 6-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat 27-Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 6-2 6-2 24-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) beat Tim Smyczek (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 26-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat 2-Andy Murray (Britain) 6-7(1) 6-4 6-3
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the Marrakech Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Radu Albot (Moldova) beat Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 7-6(6) 6-3 Tommy Robredo (Spain) beat Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) 6-4 6-4 Laslo Djere (Serbia) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 7-6(3) 6-3 Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) beat Taro Daniel (Japan) 4-6 6-3 6-1