Tennis-U.S. Clay Court Championship men's singles final result
April 16 (Gracenote) - Result from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Final on Sunday 4-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat 8-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 6-4 4-6 7-6(5)
April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday 6-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat 24-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) 6-3 7-5 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat 15-David Goffin (Belgium) 7-6(5) 6-4
April 16 (Gracenote) - Result from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Final on Sunday 4-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat 8-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 6-4 4-6 7-6(5)
April 16 Croatian Borna Coric claimed his first ATP title when he battled back to beat experienced German Philipp Kohlschreiber in the final of the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech on Sunday.