Tennis-Acapulco International women's singles final result
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5
March 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Sunday 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Somdev Devvarman (India) 6-2 6-4 11-Gilles Simon (France) beat Grega Zemlja (Slovenia) 6-4 6-4 7-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat 26-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 4-6 7-6(5) 6-0 15-Tommy Haas (Germany) beat 19-Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 6-3 6-2 13-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Xavier Malisse (Belgium) 6-2 7-5 3-David Ferrer (Spain) beat 32-Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-1 7-5
SAO PAULO, March 4 Pablo Cuevas beat Spanish top seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 7-6(2) on Saturday to set himself for a chance of a third consecutive Brasil Open title.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 1-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 6-3 7-6(2) 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-7(5) 7-5 6-2