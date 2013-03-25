Tennis-Brazil Open men's singles final result
March 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Final on Monday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4
March 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Monday 4-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Alejandro Falla (Colombia) 2-6 7-6(6) 6-4 6-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Jarkko Nieminen (Finland) 6-3 6-3 2-Andy Murray (Britain) beat 29-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 7-6(3) 6-3 16-Andreas Seppi (Italy) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-5 4-6 6-2 10-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) beat David Goffin (Belgium) 6-3 6-4 8-Richard Gasquet (France) beat 28-Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-3 6-4
March 6 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 12040 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (3) Stan Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5195 4 (4) Milos Raonic(Canada) 5080 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4730 6 (6) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4415 7 (8) Marin Cilic(Croatia)
MELBOURNE, March 6 The relentless grind of the professional tennis tour proved too much for Australia's Ashleigh Barty during her teenage years but a break from the game to play cricket appears to be paying some pretty big dividends.