Tennis-Tennis Australia president Healy to resign next month
March 7 Tennis Australia president Steve Healy has announced his decision to step down next month to pursue business interests and will initially be replaced in the role by Chris Freeman.
March 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 4 matches on Tuesday 9-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat 6-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 7-5 7-6(4) 4-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat 17-Sam Querrey (U.S.) 6-1 6-1 2-Andy Murray (Britain) beat 16-Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-2 6-4 8-Richard Gasquet (France) beat 10-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 6-7(3) 7-5 7-6(3) Jurgen Melzer (Austria) beat Albert Ramos (Spain) 2-6 6-3 6-3 3-David Ferrer (Spain) beat 13-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-4 6-2
SAO PAULO, March 6 Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas won his third consecutive Brasil Open title by beating Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4 on Monday in a final that eventually finished more than 24 hours late after successive rain delays.
March 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Final on Monday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4