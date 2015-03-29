Tennis-Miami men's singles quarterfinal results

March 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Wednesday 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 13-Jack Sock (U.S.) 6-2 6-3 Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat 2-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-4 6-2