March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Sunday
17-Gael Monfils (France) beat 11-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 6-4 7-6(4)
28-Adrian Mannarino (France) beat 7-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 7-6(4) 7-6(5)
Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Jack Sock (U.S.) 6-4 6-3
15-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat 24-Leonardo Mayer (Argentina) 6-4 6-4
3-Andy Murray (Britain) beat 27-Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) 6-3 6-4
29-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-4 2-6 6-3