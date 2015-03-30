UPDATE 1-Tennis-Raonic makes winning return, Nadal and Nishikori advance
March 24 Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic made a strong return to competition on Friday by beating Viktor Troicki 6-3 7-5 to reach the third round of the Miami Open.
March 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Monday 5-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat 31-Jeremy Chardy (France) 6-1 5-7 7-6(3) 18-David Goffin (Belgium) beat Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 6-4 6-3 Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-5 6-4 4-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat 32-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 6-2 6-2 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Steve Darcis (Belgium) 6-0 7-5 6-David Ferrer (Spain) beat 26-Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) 6-4 7-5
March 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Friday 11-Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) 6-4 6-3 15-Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) beat Johanna Larsson (Sweden) 4-6 6-3 7-6(3) Sorana Cirstea (Romania) beat 19-Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 8-Madison Keys (U.S.) beat Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) 6-1 6-2 7-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 6-2 6-2