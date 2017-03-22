Golf-Blazing birdie run puts Hadwin in U.S. Open hunt
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Canada's Adam Hadwin tied a U.S. Open record by firing six consecutive birdies on Thursday to roar up the leaderboard and into contention for a first major.
March 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Wednesday Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Thiago Monteiro (Brazil) 5-7 6-3 6-1 Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) beat Tommy Haas (Germany) 6-7(5) 6-3 7-5 Federico Delbonis (Argentina) beat Juan Monaco (Argentina) 7-5 7-6(4) Dudi Sela (Israel) beat Christian Harrison (U.S.) 6-1 6-1 Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) beat Aljaz Bedene (Britain) 7-5 4-0 (Bedene retired) Ernesto Escobedo (U.S.) beat Daniel Evans (Britain) 7-5 0-6 6-3 Donald Young (U.S.) beat Dustin Brown (Germany) 6-3 1-6 6-2 Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Ryan Harrison (U.S.) 6-4 7-5 Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat Jordan Thompson (Australia) 1-6 6-4 6-3 Benoit Paire (France) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 7-6(4) 6-3 Nicolas Mahut (France) beat Michael Mmoh (U.S.) 6-3 6-2 Jeremy Chardy (France) beat Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) 6-2 6-2
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Inspired by watching Rickie Fowler on TV tear up rain-softened Erin Hills in Thursday's morning wave, England's Paul Casey went out and fired an opening round six-under 66 to trail the American by one.
SYDNEY, June 16 Former U.S. Open winner Samantha Stosur is in doubt for Wimbledon next month after suffering stress fractures in her right hand, Australian media reported on Friday.