MONTE CARLO, April 15 World tennis number two Andy Murray raced into the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters with a 6-2 6-0 demolition of Canadian Milos Raonic on Friday.

Opening proceedings on centre court, the Briton, who struggled in the previous round, was never bothered by 10th seed Raonic in a one-sided encounter.

Murray, who hit 19 winners and did not face single break point, will next face either eight-times champion Rafa Nadal or 2014 winner Stan Wawrinka. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)