MONTE CARLO, April 16 Rafa Nadal continued his resurgence with a thrilling 2-6 6-4 6-2 victory over world number two Andy Murray on Saturday to reach the final of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Eight-times champion Nadal has struggled since losing the 2013 final to Novak Djokovic but overcame a strong early showing from Murray to book a spot in the final against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Gael Monfils who meet later in the day.

Nadal started sluggishly, allowing an aggressive Murray to take the opening set before breaking serve in the seventh game of the second to take the initiative.

Another Nadal break at the beginning of the third set was a sign of things to come and the Spaniard demonstrated his mastery on clay as the momentum slipped away from the ill-tempered Murray. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)